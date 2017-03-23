He Think He Beyonce: Kendrick Posted THIS On Instagram & Everyone Is SHOOK
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 22
❯
❮
Kendrick’s New Album Tease Shatters The Internet
Looks like King Kendrick awakened from his slumber and posted a Beyonce-style message on Instagram hinting at a new album destined to break the whole entire internet, silence sassy Drizzy stans, overshadow glittery trap rappers with colorful locs and please dusty “real Hip-Hoppers” when it drops.
Hit the flip to peep the internet chaos over Kendrick’s new album.