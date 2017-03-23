Reality TV Beef: Young Joc Fires Shots At Ceaser And Karlie Redd Claps Back
Karlie Redd Fires Shots At Young Joc And He Goes Off
Yesterday we reported that Karlie Redd has been making her new boo Ceaser wait for the cookies. Karlie’s former boo thang Young Joc caught hold of one of the headlines about the new baeship and decided to poke a lil fun at Cesar’s expense.
Joc definitely being petty with that one!!! Do you think he was out of line saying anything at all? Or is it all in good fun and entertainment? Well you know Karlie had to go tit for tat with her old boo. She took to instagram, posting a photo of Joc in between a pair of legs and criticized him for talking about another man’s junk then basically pulled an Amber Rose, accusing Joc of missing her finger in his bootyhole.
Karlie eventually took down the post from Instagram but it’s still up on Twitter:
Hit the flip to see what she originally posted AND Young Joc’s clapback
Things definitely seem to have gotten out of hand. See how upset Joc was? Do you think Karlie and Joc still have some kind of unresolved tension? Definitely feels like the emotions are running higher than they should be for a relationship that’s been over and done with for a minute. Also, who is more at fault in this situation? Joc for starting ish in the first place? Or Karlie for taking ish too far?