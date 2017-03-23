Reality TV Beef: Young Joc Fires Shots At Ceaser And Karlie Redd Claps Back

Karlie Redd Fires Shots At Young Joc And He Goes Off

Yesterday we reported that Karlie Redd has been making her new boo Ceaser wait for the cookies. Karlie’s former boo thang Young Joc caught hold of one of the headlines about the new baeship and decided to poke a lil fun at Cesar’s expense.

Lemme guess….?!?!?!? His needle doesnt touch the bottom like mine does!!!!!! Lol #sirpetty A post shared by Jasiel Robinson (@joclive) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Joc definitely being petty with that one!!! Do you think he was out of line saying anything at all? Or is it all in good fun and entertainment? Well you know Karlie had to go tit for tat with her old boo. She took to instagram, posting a photo of Joc in between a pair of legs and criticized him for talking about another man’s junk then basically pulled an Amber Rose, accusing Joc of missing her finger in his bootyhole.

Karlie eventually took down the post from Instagram but it’s still up on Twitter:

This is what a Needle Penis Look Like👉🏽 What Real Man Talk About Another Man Penis! I know you… https://t.co/cajNydOBL4 — KARLIE REDD (@KARLIEREDD) March 23, 2017

Hit the flip to see what she originally posted AND Young Joc’s clapback