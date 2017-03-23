You Mad? Filthy Metal Rock Band Disses Yeezy For Rocking Their T-Shirt

Cradle Of Filthy Disses Kanye West For Wearing Their T-Shirt

Kanye West is always trying to make a fashion statement, that is a secret to no one. Before he was a designer, his personal style was a passion. Often rapping about his polo and Louis Vuitton luggage. More recently, Yeezy has adopt a “grungier” fashion aesthetic, although not taking a full leap into the fashion genre. You might spot Yeezy wearing a vintage T-shirt. A popular Metal Rock band seems to have an issue with Kanye donning their artwork across his chest. The bands Facebook page posted a slick remark about the rapper in a caption.

“Cradle Of Filth fan. Fortunately not a collaborator.”

It’s unknown if Kanye reached out to the band to collaborate on anything but, they’re making it clear that they already have a strong distaste for the rapper. Maybe he is just a fan, does he deserve all of that?? Shade or nah?