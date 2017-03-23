A Lil Positivity: Rise Up Foundation Gala Raises Money To Send Caribbean Kids To Dance School

“Luke Cage’s” Simone Missick Among Guests At The Rise Up Foundation Held Second Annual Gala In Barbados

A Caribbean nonprofit hosted a gala over the weekend to raise money to send local kids to dance school.

The Rise Up Foundation hosted it’s second annual gala at an old plantation house in St. John’s parish, Barbados March 19. The invite-only event drew “Luke Cage” star Simone Missick and her husband fellow actor Dorian Missick, along with Olympic gold medalist Monica Hargrove and former NY Jets player turned model Keith Carlos.

The event raised money to fund the tuition for 25 Caribbean students to attend dance school for a year.

Missick, 35, who plays Det. Misty Knight on the Netflix drama, said she was blown away by the entertainment for the evening, a showcase from Bajan label Pretty Boy Records, as well as the passion of the nonprofit’s founder, Harriette “Sunchyne” Skeete,.

“I was exceptionally astounded at the talent at the gala,” Missick said. “To be part of an event that celebrates women, encourages women to pursue what they need to pursue, despite the responsibilities of being a wife and a mother, daughter and a sister, is refreshing.”

The nonprofit and gala is Skeete’s brainchild, and she told BOSSIP she is committed to continuing her work helping kids with balancing being an entrepreneur, wife and mother.

“It’s so nice when you have a vision, and you have it on paper, or you have it in your mind, and it comes to reality,” Skeete said. “My mission is for every person to know that they are valued, and they can do it.”