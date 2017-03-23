Trappin’ Out The Quik-E-Mart: Store Manager Popped For Slangin’ Meth And Pills From Behind The Register

Gas Station Manager Arrested For Selling Drugs From Behind The Register

You can’t be out here treating your place of business like a ‘bando.

But according to a report on KAIT8, a store manager was gettin’ his Scarface on while also making change, selling lottery tickets and checking IDs for cigarettes.

Shane Nelson was arrested yesterday on several felony counts of drug possession and distribution.

[Police Captain] Rolland said they received information that Nelson was selling narcotics from the store counter. Sheriff’s investigators, the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Monette Police Department all assisted in the months-long investigation. The search warrant was executed shortly after lunchtime. They arrested Nelson and charged him with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule V narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance Inside the store, authorities recovered meth, pills and cash. Rolland said Nelson was selling pills like Xanax and Hydrocodone from the store counter.

Really he’s the plug. Really he’s the plug.

Image via Craighead County Sheriff