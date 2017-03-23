King James Warns LaVar Ball To Stop Talking Yang About His Kids… But Ball’s Still Yappin’!

Posted with my Young Kings!! #JamesGang #StriveForGreatness A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Aug 23, 2016 at 8:30am PDT

Lebron James Warns Lavar Ball In Vain Not To Mention His Kids

SMH. This dude LaVar Ball is really becoming a detriment to his son and if he keeps talking he’s going to have some problems he doesn’t want because Lebron James is highly annoyed with Ball right now and Ball doesn’t seem to be getting the message.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth. Keep my family out of your mouth,” James said of LaVar Ball to ESPN on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers practiced on UCLA’s campus, two days after a road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. “This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.”

The problems all started when Ball made a recent appearance on the “In The Zone” with Chris Broussard podcast when Ball suggested his sons have a better chance of success in basketball than James’ because of Lebron’s superstar status.

“The monsters in the NBA, their dads wasn’t that good,” Ball said. “They were OK, they was players, but the fact that the old [Dell] Curry wasn’t no All-Star, he wasn’t cold. He could shoot the ball, though. Kobe Bryant, his dad wasn’t all that, that’s why he’s such a monster. “You got LeBron, it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad.’ And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

Ball played professional football but has boasted that he was good enough in basketball to beat Jordan one-on-one. Guess he missed how that pretty much kills his theory.

Ball’s son Lonzo Ball is currently a star player at UCLA while his younger brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo have both committed to play there as well. Meanwhile BronBron’s kids Bronny (Jr.), 12, and Bryce, 9, are extremely gifted on the court and Bronny has verbal offers from both Duke and Kentucky.

Lebron has voiced support for Lonzo Ball but made it clear that LaVar needs to shut his yapper when it comes to his family.

“I actually like [Lonzo],” James told ESPN. “I like his game.” “He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me,” James told ESPN. “But keep my family out of this.”

Lebron said his piece but LaVar Ball isn’t backing down.

“I don’t care what LeBron said,” Ball said in an interview with Sirius XM’s “Full Ride” on Wednesday. “He talking about he warned me. He warned me for what? What is a warning going to do? Nothing. “Now, if he get a little touchy because I gave an opinion on what I felt about no superstars’ kids really being superstars and the fact that they have to live up to their parents or to their fathers or whatever. I have yet to see one, and I’ve been around for 50 years.”

Okay Lebron, looks like the ball is in your court. Do you think Lebron was right to speak up on his son’s behalf or is he being distracted from his current season? What about LaVar Ball, is he doing more harm than good when it comes to his sons and being so vocal?

