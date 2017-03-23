Freebandz In Billboard: Future Believes Ciara “Gave Up” On Him, Talks Other “Superstar Females” He’s Kicked It With
Future Hndrxx is the new cover boy of Billboard and in his interview he touches on his broken relationship with Ciara, his newfound happines and some of the other A-list ladies that he’s had in his life “on the low-low where nobody don’t know-know”.
He also responded to a tweet that Kanye West sent out about the Grammy’s last year:
“The Grammys, they get what they get — the s#!t that they don’t, it’s the s#!t that they maybe don’t want to understand,” he says. “They’re not going to keep me from doing what I’m supposed to do as an artist.”
He also talks about what it means to be a father:
“I’m the motherf—ing provider,” he says. “That’s what God put me here for. Everybody ride what they want to ride, dress how they want to dress, live how they want to live.”
Well, alrighty then.
On the next page Nayvadius gets into the red meat when he talks about Ciara the rest of his high-class harem…
Although Mr. Pluto raps lyrics like:
“She told me she was an angel/She f**ked two rappers and three singers.”
He insists he isn’t heartbroken, bitter or angry about his fall out with Ciara. Let him tell it, life’s great:
“I feel like everything happened for a reason,” he says. “I’m happy with life now. I’m happy with life, period, even with the end of a relationship being…” He trails off, and when he starts up again the tone is more defiant. “I’m just not going to settle for anything, you know? Even in my life now, I know I can be a better person. I ain’t giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain’t got nothing else to say for you. Because if you give up on something that’s real, it wasn’t real to you.”
Ok, well, maybe a LITTLE bitter. When talking about how he wasn’t “allowed” to do as much drugs as he wanted while he was dating Ciara, he quipped: “They had me going the cornball route!”
Future tries to put an end to the speculation that every foul or butt-hurt lyric about a woman is Ciara-inspired…
“What the people don’t understand is, I been kicking it with superstars when it comes to females for a minute — on the low-low with nobody don’t know-know.” At which point Future cracks a big grin and laughs.
Hmmm, wonder who he could be talking about…?
Meet a part of Future's personality that you've likely never seen or heard before…
In interviews, Future tends toward motivational speeches, surreal boasts and, sometimes, a seriously considered answer. But in private he’s different. As Ebonie Ward — Freebandz brand manager and Future’s highly efficient gatekeeper — puts it, “Seriously, he is the funniest person ever.” That side is on display earlier in the day, when Future begins cracking on a member of his team for reserving a room at a Trump hotel. “Why the f— you staying at the Trump hotel?” he asks, incredulous. “This n—a staying at the Trump hotel!” he yells gleefully. “You retarded?”
Its good to know that all the drugs haven’t completely fried all the grey matter in Future’s brain.
