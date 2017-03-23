Freebandz In Billboard: Future Believes Ciara “Gave Up” On Him, Talks Other “Superstar Females” He’s Kicked It With

Future Covers Billboard And Talks Ciara, Dating “Superstar Females” and More

Future Hndrxx is the new cover boy of Billboard and in his interview he touches on his broken relationship with Ciara, his newfound happines and some of the other A-list ladies that he’s had in his life “on the low-low where nobody don’t know-know”.

He also responded to a tweet that Kanye West sent out about the Grammy’s last year:

Has anyone at the Grammys ever heard March Madness??? Yes I have a problem with the Grammys. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

“The Grammys, they get what they get — the s#!t that they don’t, it’s the s#!t that they maybe don’t want to understand,” he says. “They’re not going to keep me from doing what I’m supposed to do as an artist.”

He also talks about what it means to be a father:

“I’m the motherf—ing provider,” he says. “That’s what God put me here for. Everybody ride what they want to ride, dress how they want to dress, live how they want to live.”

Well, alrighty then.

On the next page Nayvadius gets into the red meat when he talks about Ciara the rest of his high-class harem…

Image via Billboard