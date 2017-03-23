First Look At New Reality Show “Second Wives Club” [Video]

A new reality show is coming to E! showing the lives of women whose men are on their 2nd or 3rd marriage. Yeah… The Second Wive Club.

The wife of Dr. Michael Obeng, Veronika, holds her own on the show even detailing the trash behind people’s facade. Not the one to play a victim, the mother of 5 is also active in her kids’ lives while holding down her own social life. “Second Wives Club” premieres Thursday, May 4th at 9 pm ET/PT.

E!/http://veronikaobeng.com/index.php/category/mama-drama/