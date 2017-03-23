Aisha Hinds, LeToya Luckett & Luke James To Star In Series About The Murders Of Tupac & Biggie

USA is tapping some big names for their anthology series “Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac.”

Two-time Grammy nominee Luke James, fresh off the success of playing Johnny Gill in “The New Edition Story,” will star as Sean “Puffy” Combs.

Aisha Hinds, who is currently portraying Harriet Tubman on “Underground” and will also star in Fox’s “Shots Fired,” will take on the role of Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace. Wallace reportedly talked to her son every day before his death and has yet to stop seeking justice in his murder.

And LeToya Luckett will play Sharitha Golden, the estranged wife of Death Row records CEO Suge Knight. Golden is said to be one of the few people not intimidated by Knight in 1997.

Marcc Rose will play the role of Tupac and Wavyy Jonez will play Biggie Smalls.

The series will be based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who led several law-enforcement task forces that investigated the murders. Kading consulted on the script and will work as the co-executive producer for the pilot.

[madamenoire]

Keyshia Cole Is Heading To “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” And Bringing Estranged Husband With Her

Say whatever you will about Keyshia Cole’s music, but I think we can all agree that Cole’s reality shows, particularly The Way It Is on BET, have always been very entertaining. Her personal life, specifically her family and relationship with her now estranged husband Daniel “Boobie” Gibson, consistently leave people talking. With that being said, it makes sense that she would head back to reality television.

She initially claimed in an interview with The Breakfast Club in February that she wasn’t interested in doing Love and Hip Hop Hollywood. She even said that she “didn’t like the energy of it all,” especially the energy from fans once they heard rumblings of her joining the cast.

“Mona reached out to me a few times and was just asking if I would be willing to do it,” she said. “I think it’s a great platform for artists if you do it right, I wouldn’t want to be in all the crazy stuff.”

Well, the star has had a change of heart (and obviously been offered more change to do it). Cole confirmed on Twitter early this week that she will indeed star on Mona Scott Young’s hit show.

[madamenoire]

McDonald’s To Sell Their Special Sauces In Canada

As if dieting wasn’t already hard enough, McDonald’s as announced that it’s going to start selling the special sauces they use on their Big Macs, McChicken, and Filet-O-Fish.

Mickey D’s took to their Twitter page yesterday to fill in their customers on the upcoming move which for now is only going to be rolled out in Canada (Drake stay winnin’).

For the past few years McDonalds restaurants have been struggling like never before thanks to newer, healthier, and overall better burger joints such as Five Guys, SmashBurger, and Shake Shack. So it’s no surprise that the burger chain that the Happy Meal built is doing what it can to stay afloat in the market by selling their famous sauces.

Now it’s only going to be a matter of time before people start experimenting with these sauces on hotdogs, steaks, and maybe even during sex. Ew…

Canadian politician Norm Kelly is excited….

[hiphopwired]