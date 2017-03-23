So Sad: Florida Family Of 5 Killed In Car Crash



So sad…

Russell Family Killed In Car Crash

A family of five’s tragic story is making national headlines. The Russell family; Lynda Russell,35, and her husband Nathan Russell,37, died this weekend alongside their children, 15-year-old La’Nyah Russell, and 10-year-old Natayah Russell in a car crash. Their other child, Natayah’s twin Nathan Russell Jr., passed away later that day in a Florida hospital.

According to NBC Miami: the family perished after their Chrysler veered into the right shoulder and struck a disabled tractor-trailer on I-75 highway. The family was on the way back from a trip to Georgia when the accident occurred.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Friends and family members have set up a gofundme page to help cover funeral costs for this huge loss. The Russell’s family members have asked for $100K for funeral costs. So far they’ve raised nearly $60,000 in two days.

