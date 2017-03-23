Random Ridiculousness: IG “Sex Educator” Posts Photos Of Purse Dangling From Her Va-Jay-Jay
You wanna see a magic trick?
One instagram personality, that goes by the name “Sex Doctor Starr” is, umm, deeply committed to showing off the benefits of Kegel exercises. You can tell from the woman’s posts that she loves to work her vaginal muscles. She posts instructions on how to kegel and even gives a vivid examples on how they’ve strengthened her vaginal walls. Also, explaining the benefits.
Her box is so strong it can bench press a designer purse. She also says she can “trap a d*ck”, using an eggplant emoji. Peep her instagram video below.
I started using kegel balls in college and then eventually that got easy so I wanted to test my strength with #vaginalifting you don't have to do this you can just use kegel balls to tighten , tone, & strengthen your muscles in order to intensify orgasm, faster postpartum recovery, curing urinary incontinence, and I started using kegel balls in college and then eventually that got easy so I wanted to test my strength with #vaginalifting you don't have to do this you can just use kegel balls to tighten , tone, & strengthen your muscles in order to intensify orgasm, faster postpartum recovery, curing urinary incontinence, and vaginal prolapse. & although I can probably trap a 🍆 inside me I DO NOT 😂I give you knowledge on vaginal health & it just so happens that it helps u in bed too but me doing this really has nothing to do with sex lol embrace #pumpumpowa what can your vagina lift ?
Hmmm. Makes us wonder how powerful p*ssy really is. Do you think this is too much for IG?