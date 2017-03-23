Hi Draya: Draya Michelle Flaunts ‘Au Naturale’ Curves In Sizzlin’ Yellow Swimwear

Draya Michelle Sizzles In Yellow ‘Mint Swim’

Draya Michelle is working consistently to upscale her image and doing a great job at it. The model and fashion designer just dropped some fire photos to the gram, featuring her swimwear line, Mint Swim. In the photos, Draya shows off her natural curves.

The mother revealed to folks via twitter last month that she had her breast implants removed. She posted photos on the beach in Phucket, Thailand, where she vacationed with her baller boo, Orlando Scandrick. She says her old super-sized breasts “got in the way of pretty much everything”.

Last year, Draya told Forbes that she cracked the million dollar mark with swim suit sales. This year she must be aiming to triple that. Wooo, she ‘s looking triple fine.

Ok, Draya!

Glad to see those things aren’t holding her back anyone. Now maybe we will get some more fire bikini photos? Hit the flip yo see more of Draya’s pre and post breast explant gorgeousness.