Celebrity Cribs: Take A Virtual Walk Around Drake’s $8 Million Hidden Hills Cali Compound [Photos]

See How Drake Is Living In His $8 Million Hidden Hills, California House

If the check the credits of Drake’s new “playlist” More Life, you’ll see songs that were recorded at “Sandra Gale Studios, Yolo Estate, California”.

The “Yolo Estate” is a moniker of the $8 million home that Drake has been rapping about ever since he pool-shamed Kanye West on “Summer Sixteen”.

Legend has it that Drake has been eyeing this house since 2007. He liked it so much that he made it wallpaper on the desktop of his computer. Now clearly in 2007 Drake was in no position to even considering buy a house like this. The Playboy-esque grotto, the tennis court, the pool, the wine cellar, all the wood trimmings were WAY out of his price range at that point.

Suffice to say, this is Aubs’ dream house.

Flip the page to have a look at his taste in home decor…

