Howard University Campus To Open At Google’s Headquarters

Google Opening Howard University West

Google is announcing big plans with one of the nation’s most premier HBCUs.

Google and Howard University have teamed up to launch computer science residency in Silicon Valley. The program dubbed Howard Universtiy West will train black coders.

The program will open this summer and take on between 25 and 30 juniors and seniors from the Washington, D.C. HBCU. The students will 12 weeks at Google and receiving training from senior Google engineers and Howard faculty. They’ll also get course credit for their studies.

Howard’s President Dr. Wayne Frederick is excited about the endeavor and released a statement saying;

“Howard West will produce hundreds of industry-ready Black computer science graduates, future leaders with the power to transform the global technology space into a stronger, more accurate reflection of the world around us.

Google also announced that they plan to bring the program to other HBCUs in the future.

Excellence in Truth and Service. 🔵🔴 https://t.co/5CJEpoqJKQ — Howard University (@HowardU) March 23, 2017

We're partnering with @HowardU to open #HowardWest, a new campus in Mountain View for Black computer science majors: https://t.co/Z1z1UMozBJ pic.twitter.com/v9VXLQ1A3N — Google (@Google) March 23, 2017

Congrats to Howard!