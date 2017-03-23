Arrests: #LHHATL’s Erica Dixon Detained After “Fleeing” Traffic Stop

Erica Dixon Arrested After Traffic Stop

TMZ is reporting that Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Erika Dixon was arrested by police, after she allegedly “fled the scene” of a traffic stop. In the video you can see police attempt to yank Erica out of the car after speeding off. She doesn’t exit the vehicle easily, before giving them a piece of her mind.

Erica was allegedly stopped for speeding, initially. TMZ says she may have assumed cops were finish giving her a citation when she left the scene. Her actions however, landed her in jail. A police vehicle cuts her at a gas station and police surround the front and side of the car before she opens the door.

Reports say Erica was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to a nearby detention center where she was cited and released.

Yikes.