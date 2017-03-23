Arrests: #LHHATL’s Erica Dixon Detained After “Fleeing” Traffic Stop
- By Bossip Staff
TMZ is reporting that Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Erika Dixon was arrested by police, after she allegedly “fled the scene” of a traffic stop. In the video you can see police attempt to yank Erica out of the car after speeding off. She doesn’t exit the vehicle easily, before giving them a piece of her mind.
Erica was allegedly stopped for speeding, initially. TMZ says she may have assumed cops were finish giving her a citation when she left the scene. Her actions however, landed her in jail. A police vehicle cuts her at a gas station and police surround the front and side of the car before she opens the door.
Reports say Erica was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to a nearby detention center where she was cited and released.
