Can’t Be Faded: President Obama Releases Statement About Obamacare As Trumpcare Loses Serious Steam

Barack Obama Releases Statement Praising ACA On Act’s 7th Anniversary

Ain’t no American Health Care Act, bih. That’s pretty much what the House of Representatives said to Donald today as it was announced that they will NOT be holding the vote on the repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act that was scheduled for today.

According to CNN, Paul Ryan continuously postponed a planned press briefing in a desperate attempt to continue negotiations with the members of the House Freedom Caucus who aren’t exactly sold on burnt sienna POTUS’ proposal.

The Freedom Caucus has been delivered a “final offer,” said a member of House leadership, chief deputy whip Patrick McHenry. “It’s really in the hands of the members there to accept or reject the White House’s offer.” “This is the final offer,” McHenry said. “We have a package, they have an offer, and‎ they can accept or reject it.”

Today marks the day that President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act that Donnie and his band of merry men are so desperate to disassemble.

The landmark date was not lost on the former POTUS, he released a timely statement touting the benefits of his signature Presidential legislation to effectively put a thumb in Don-Don’s eye:

When I took office, millions of Americans were locked out of our health care system. So, just as leaders in both parties had tried to do since the days of Teddy Roosevelt, we took up the cause of health reform. It was a long battle, carried out in Congressional hearings and in the public square for more than a year. But ultimately, after a century of talk, decades of trying, and a year of bipartisan debate, our generation was the one that succeeded. We finally declared that in America, health care is not a privilege for a few, but a right for everybody. The result was the Affordable Care Act, which I signed into law seven years ago today. Thanks to this law, more than twenty million Americans have gained the security and peace of mind of health insurance. Thanks to this law, more than ninety percent of Americans are insured – the highest rate in our history. Thanks to this law, the days when women could be charged more than men and Americans with pre-existing conditions could be denied coverage altogether are relics of the past. Seniors have bigger discounts on their prescription drugs. Young people can stay on their parents’ plans until they turn 26 years old. And Americans who already had insurance received an upgrade as well – from free preventive care, like mammograms and vaccines, to improvements in the quality of care in hospitals that has averted nearly 100,000 deaths so far.

You can read Barry’s statement in full HERE

It’s gonna be hilarious to watch Donski come up with excuses as to why he can’t get his bogus bill enacted.

