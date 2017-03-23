All Grown Up: T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In Mexico

On the party scene…

Zonnique Pullins’ 21st Birthday Celebration

T.I. and Tiny’s daughter is all grown up and partying it up for her big day. Zonnique whose been anxiously counting down till her birthday….

mood cause it's almost a real nigga birthday A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

recently blew out 21 candles in Mexico.

bringing flavas to your country… till next time Mexico….. A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

She also brought Reginae Carter, her bestie Bahja Rodriguez and other friends along for the ride.

✨ A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Her mom Tiny was also on hand for the celebration.

how our momma's look like they the same age as us 😱😱😱 so crazy thanks @fashionnova for this super cute romper that I got to wear for my besties birthday. I absolutely LOVED it. ladies use my code "BAHJAxo" for 15% off your purchase 😘 A post shared by bae (@bahjarodriguez) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Zonnique is also preparing to drop her new project “Love Jones.”

love jones project coming soon A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Mar 15, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Happy b-day Nique Nique!

We littt thooooo A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

More from Zonnique’s 21st birthday on the flip.

Instagram/Prince Williams/ATLPics.net