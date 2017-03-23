All Grown Up: T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In Mexico
Zonnique Pullins’ 21st Birthday Celebration
T.I. and Tiny’s daughter is all grown up and partying it up for her big day. Zonnique whose been anxiously counting down till her birthday….
recently blew out 21 candles in Mexico.
She also brought Reginae Carter, her bestie Bahja Rodriguez and other friends along for the ride.
Her mom Tiny was also on hand for the celebration.
Zonnique is also preparing to drop her new project “Love Jones.”
Happy b-day Nique Nique!
More from Zonnique’s 21st birthday on the flip.
