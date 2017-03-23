All Grown Up: T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In Mexico

- By Bossip Staff
T.I. and Tiny’s daughter is all grown up and partying it up for her big day. Zonnique whose been anxiously counting down till her birthday….

mood cause it's almost a real nigga birthday

recently blew out 21 candles in Mexico.

bringing flavas to your country… till next time Mexico…..

She also brought Reginae Carter, her bestie Bahja Rodriguez and other friends along for the ride.

Her mom Tiny was also on hand for the celebration.

Zonnique is also preparing to drop her new project “Love Jones.”

love jones project coming soon

Happy b-day Nique Nique!

We littt thooooo

More from Zonnique’s 21st birthday on the flip.

#issa21stbirthday

You wanna know what's up with my crew …? #cancun2017 #LoveJonesEp

#coolasspisces #birthdayeve #21stbirthdaycake

savage mode.

