Here’s What Happened When Kim K. Teased The New Yeezy Powerhouses On Snapchat
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Kanye’s Yeezy Powerhouses
You would think fashion God (in his own mind) Kanye thinks he invented shoes when, in reality, he “invents” already invented (and iconic) designs like his upcoming Yeezy Powerhouses (modeled by Kim K. on Snapchat) that look laughably exactly like Reebok Classics, and yes, EVERYONE noticed.
Hit the flip to peep the internet eye-roll at Kanye’s new Yeezys.