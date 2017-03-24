Exclusive: Kodak Black’s Baby Mama: “I’m Too Poor To Fight Custody Suit!!

Jammiah Broomfield Said She’s Penniless And Can’t Battle Kodak Black’s Lawsuit Over Son

Kodak Black’s baby mama said she can’t afford to fight the rapper in their custody battle over their two-year-old son, BOSSIP has learned.

Jammiah Broomfield filed an “affidavit of indigency” in Broward County Family Court March 22, saying she was flat broke, unemployed and wouldn’t be able to fight Kodak Black in court over custody of their son King Khalid unless he steps up and pays her legal fees.

The mom said the situation is so bad that she’s asked the judge to also force Kodak Black to pay her temporary emergency child support while she gets back on her feet.

Kodak – real name Dieuson Octave – sued Broomfield last year for more time and access to his little boy. The rapper’s lawyer, Raven Ramona Liberty, told BOSSIP earlier this month that the baby mama uses the baby as her own cash machine, demanding money from Kodak Black every time he wants to see the boy. The lawyer also said the 19-year-old artist didn’t find out he was the father until the baby was a year old.

Kodak’s lawyer said that under Florida law, Kodak is entitled to have 50/50 custody of the boy, and shouldn’t have to pay up every time that he wants to see his kid.

BOSSIP’s attempts to reach Broomfield and her lawyer weren’t successful Thursday. We also reached out to Kodak Black’s lawyer for comment.