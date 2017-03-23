Exclusive: Watch A Sneak Peek From Tonight’s Episode Of “Hustle And Soul” [Video]

“Hustle & Soul” Star Chef Lawrence Has Beef With Bartender Candice Over Missing Money

Chef Lawrence’s attempt to bring the Pink Tea Cup staff together over fine dining fails when personal rancor turns the meal rancid. In this clip, Chef Lawrence gets into it with his bartender Candice over missing money from the register.

“Five Stars of Shade” airs Thursday, March 23 at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv