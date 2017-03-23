Are You Feeling This Look? Christina Milian Suffers A Nip Slip And Debuts New Blonde ‘Do

Christina Milian Debuts New Look

Christina Milian has been off the radar for a bit ever since her E! reality show took a break. But the former songstress is back on the scene now — with a brand new wig look.

Christina hit the “Power Rangers” red carpet rocking long blonde tresses with a burnt orange dress.

Unfortunately, she suffered a minor mishap on the red carpet…showing off a little more than she bargained for when the top of her gown shifted a bit. Hit the flip for more…

Splash