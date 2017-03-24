Bae Of The Day: Chaka Khan Just Turned 64 And She’s Still Fine As Hell

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 21

Happy Birthday, Chaka Khan

We all know that black don’t crack. We’ve explained this to you more times than we can count. but this might be the best proof around. Chaka Khan is 64. Sixty. Four. And she’s still as much a bae as she was in the 70s.

So to celebrate her birthday here are some pics of her back in the day and in the present. So let’s enjoy our bae of the day: Miss Chaka Khan.

    Continue Slideshow

    #TBT – On the 2012 @betawards red carpet. You can show 'em what you working with & keep it classy!

    A post shared by Chaka Khan (@chakaikhan) on

    #TBT – Backstage at Lovebox

    A post shared by Chaka Khan (@chakaikhan) on

    #TBT – My version of 70s retro editorial chic. #ChakaStyle

    A post shared by Chaka Khan (@chakaikhan) on

    #tbt – Back in '78 or '79 with my face torn up by the Funk!🎵🎤👄

    A post shared by Chaka Khan (@chakaikhan) on

    #TBT – Showing the new generation how to be every woman on @americanidol in 2013

    A post shared by Chaka Khan (@chakaikhan) on

    Set to make my debut at @nightoftheproms

    A post shared by Chaka Khan (@chakaikhan) on

    Step & Repeat SLAYING!

    A post shared by Chaka Khan (@chakaikhan) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus