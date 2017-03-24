Kendrick Lamar Drops New “The Heart Part 4” Single [Listen]

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 4”

Kendrick is back!

After teasing a new project on his Instagram account and getting the Hip Hop World excited for his next move…

🐐 A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Kendrick revealed his newest single, “The Heart Part 4.” This track is the fourth installment in an ongoing story Kendrick’s been telling over several projects, mostly giving his thoughts on life, family, and society.

The Heart Part 4 https://t.co/C9M7ZH1o4v — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 24, 2017

THIS time he’s going in on the opposition, and some are saying his shots are targeted at Big Sean. Take a listen:

Are you feeling it?

Panorama