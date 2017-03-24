Cop Arrested For Beating Up & Throwing Hands With Teenager “Don’t Arrest Him” [Video]

A Springfield, Illinois police officer is going viral after a video shows him arguing and beating up on an unruly teenager. The video looks like something out of a bad movie with the way the officer is going head up with the kid ultimately pounding away on the boy’s dome.

(Springfield Police Department)

Reports say the police were called to a resident for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the police were confronted by an aggitated teenager. You can see officer Samuel A. Rosario telling his comrade not to arrest him…and they didn’t. Instead, the 32-yr-old cop thought it was appropriate to beat up the 19-yr-old punk. Rosario was heard saying “you ain’t about that life, kid” at the end of the beating. Rosario has since been arrested for the Feb. 27th incident.

The full 15 minute video is on the next page.