Hide Ya Fave: Kendrick Snatched Wigs, Chains & Souls On New Single & Set Twitter ABLAZE
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 30
❯
❮
Kendrick’s New Single Shuts Down Twitter
WELP! King Kendrick was definitely up to something (MAJOR) and unleashed his chest clutch-worthy new single “The Heart Pt. 4” where he snatched wigs, chains, souls and allegedly fired shots at Drake or Big Sean (or both) in a glorious Hip-Hop moment that shattered the whole entire internet.
Hit the flip to peep the hilarious chaos over “The Heart 4.”