Hide Ya Fave: Kendrick Snatched Wigs, Chains & Souls On New Single & Set Twitter ABLAZE

Kendrick’s New Single Shuts Down Twitter

WELP! King Kendrick was definitely up to something (MAJOR) and unleashed his chest clutch-worthy new single “The Heart Pt. 4” where he snatched wigs, chains, souls and allegedly fired shots at Drake or Big Sean (or both) in a glorious Hip-Hop moment that shattered the whole entire internet.

