RHOA You Won’t Believe The Real Reason Why Matt Tried To Beat The Brakes Off Peter

New Details Emerge In Matt Jordan/Peter Thomas Fight

Remember when we told you that Matt Jordan and Peter Thomas got into an altercation at a North Carolina radio station? Well, shocking new details on their scuffle have surfaced.

According to AllAboutTheTea who spoke to a Radio One source, the two men were both invited to Charlotte’s Power 98 FM to speak on Matt’s allegations that Peter and Todd coached him into getting $10K from his ex Kenya Moore.

The website reports that at first, Matt apologized to Peter for inadvertently throwing him under the bus, but things grew hostile when Peter called him a “sucka.”

“You’re a sucka—you didn’t get paid by Kenya,” Peter allegedly said. “Kenya has played men before. You got played and got nothing.”

Matt then allegedly became standoffish and a shouting match ensued until they both stood up. That’s when AllAboutTheTea alleges that Peter Thomas pulled out a knife—yes, a KNIFE and a wrestling match ensued. Their source adds that Matt went into “self-defense mode” and punched and stomped Peter.

Uhhhhhhhhh….

“Matt stepped towards Peter who had his hands in pockets. I heard a click sound and Peter pulled out a knife. […] Matt had both hands on the knife trying to pry it from Matt’s hands. Then Peter wrapped his arms around Matt’s head—Matt broke free and slipped behind Peter—tackling him to the ground. At that point Matt went into self-defense mode—he punched and stomped Peter.”

This…is…a…lot. Wonder what Kenya thinks about all this….

Do YOU think Peter really pulled a knife on Matt??? If so does that mean he had a right to try to beat the brakes off him???

