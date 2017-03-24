Jesus Take The Wheel: Mother And Daughter Die Minutes Apart, In Separate Highway Accidents

Mother And Daughter Pronounced Dead, 30 Minutes Apart In Separate Highway Accidents

The family of a mother and her daughter in Alabama are mourning twice as hard this week. Both Julia Yates Patterson and her daughter Libby Patterson died this week, in separate accidents, on the same highway stretch. According to NBC4, Julia’s Ford Explorer collided with a head-on, a Dodge Ram truck. The fatal crash happened on Highway 117 around 3:00 p.m. She was 39 years old.

Just minutes down the road, around the time Julia’s daughter was exiting her school bus, she was struck and killed by a car on the same highway. Police are unsure of why the child was near the highway. Family members say the girl, Elizabeth Patterson, was 8 years old. She went by “Libby” and had just celebrated her birthday last weekend. She was in second grade. The girl, like her mother, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sad.