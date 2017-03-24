Here’s What Tiny Thinks About Rumors T.I.’s Smashing Bernice Burgos To Smithereens

Shade files….

Tiny Responds To Rumors That T.I.’s Sleeping With Bernice Burgos

After rumors ran rampant that T.I. bagged up bangin’ Insta-model Bernice Burgos, his estranged wife decided to speak out.

As previously reported Tip and Tiny are on the outs after Tiny filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

And while the divorce is reportedly on hold, Tip and Bernice have been seen together in several cities within recent weeks including Las Vegas and Atlanta.



On Thursday a fan told Tiny she was “strong” for not bussing Tip with a Henny bottle for kicking it with the copious curve having banger….



and Tiny clapped back with; “I ain’t losing no sleep over no pass around b***.”



WELP!

She then went back to positively promoting her daughter Zonnique’s new project. “These charts are what’s up tho,” said Tiny.



Stay unbothered Tiny!

What do YOU think about Tiny’s Bernice Burgos comments???

Tiny’s fans are now OBLITERATING Bernice; hit the flip for their comments.

WENN/Instagram