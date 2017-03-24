You Go Girl: Tamron Hall Says The “Today” Show Job Doesn’t Define Her

It’s been a minute since Tamron Hall walked away from her “Today” show gig after Megyn Kelly’s arrival shook up the NBC lineup, but the bangin news anchor remains positive about her experience, revealing during a recent speech how she was startled by some people’s reactions to the news.

“Some would call and say, ‘Oh my God, are you OK?’ And I was like, ‘What happened? Who died?’ and then there were other people who said, ‘What’s next?’” she told a crowd at the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s Summit Salute on Thursday, according to Page Six reports.

“I don’t want a friend who calls me saying, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s a job. It doesn’t define me. It doesn’t determine what I do … how I treat people. I’m going to always look you in your face and say, ‘Thank you’ and ‘Please’ — and if you make me mad, a good cuss word — but in the end, a title can’t define you. When your card no longer says anything beneath it, but your name, are you still you? Can you still savor the victory — the moment that you were able to take that dream? I never imagined that I would be on the ‘Today’ show.”