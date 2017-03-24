Hoodies Up: Jay Z Set To Take On Trayvon Martin’s Story In Next Doc Series

Jay Z And The Weinstein Company Partnering On Film And TV Projects About Trayvon Martin

Trayvon Martin Forever! Jay Z and the Weinstein Company have partnered to produce a series of film and TV projects about Martin, after winning a bidding war for the rights to two books “Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It” and “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” according to Variety reports.

The books offer two different perspectives on Martin. “Suspicion Nation” by Lisa Bloom, details her experience covering George Zimmerman’s trial for NBC and takes a hard look at the mistakes the prosecution made that cost them the case she believes they could have one. “Rest In Power” was penned by Travyon’s parents Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton and offers a personal perspective into Martin’s childhood as well as what happened following his murder.

Reportedly, Jay Z will produce a six-part docu-series as part of his first-look deal with the Weinstein Company. The studio also plans to develop a narrative feature film. It’s worth noting that the Weinstein Company also produced ‘Fruitvale Station’ about the 2009 murder of Oscar Grant at the hands of a BART cop in Oakland.

Several other studios also expressed interest in the project, however Harvey Weinstein and David Glasser closed the deal last week after a long meeting in LA with Jay Z, Fulton and Martin during Oscar weekend.

The Weinstein Company has confirmed the deal but would not comment.

After seeing the Kalief Browder specials thus far we are extremely excited for this. Will you be watching?