Not All Heroes Wear Capes: CCRB Employee Resigns After Leaking Info About Cop Who Killed Eric Garner

Civil Complaint Review Board Employee Resigns After Leaking Info On Pantaleo

Sometimes you just have to do what’s right, even if it costs you your job.

According to NYDailyNews, an unidentified Civilian Complaint Review Board employee was forced to resign after he was caught leaking information about Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD officer who killed Eric Garner.

The employee is considered junior staff and had no connection to Pantaleo’s complaint cases. It appears that he just wanted this information to be available to the public.

“After a swift and thorough internal investigation, the Civilian Complaint Review Board identified the employee who was the source of the leak,” Jerika Richardson, senior adviser and secretary to the board said in a statement. “As of today, that individual no longer works at CCRB.”

The leaker was caught via the tracking software that monitors access to personnel files.

What info was leaked you ask? Well…

The papers indicated that seven complaints — including 14 allegations — were made against Pantaleo before his fatal encounter with Garner on Staten Island. Four of the complaints were substantiated, but Pantaleo was only docked two vacation days, the documents show.

Basically, this piece of s#!t Pantaleo is a known abuser of power and shouldn’t have a shred of benefit-of-the-doubt afforded to him based on his brutality history.

Those who cape up for these cops like they are paragons of virtue should use this as a reason to sit down, but they probably won’t.

Crime or not, we appreciate the leaked info.

Image via Twitter