No One Asked﻿ For It, But The Kardashians Might Have Their Own Cartoon Series ﻿Soon

The Kardashian’s Are Pitching An Animated Series

The Kardashian family does not plan on going away…

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters and momager Kris are in talks with TMZ’s Harvey Weinstien to pitch their own animated series. After 13 successful seasons of “Keeping up”, they’re ready to cross over into animation. The sister each have lucrative careers, outside of their reality TV fame. Kendall with modeling, Kylie with her own make up brand, Khloe with her TV spin-off and Kourtney still running the family’s multiple retail stores, Dash. Kim broke records in recent years with her own game app.

TMZ broke the news about the meeting and says the entire Kardashian-Jenners will be included in the animation, minus Caitlyn. TMZ sources say that the series is a prime time pitch and will not be suitable for kids. Interesting. Who’s ready for the cartoon version of pouty lips and tons of whining to hit prime time??