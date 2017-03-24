“Woke Soul Sista” Rachel Dolezal Drops New Memoir “In Full Color: Finding My Place In A Black And White World”

Rachel Dolezal will release her memoir “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World” next week on March 28th.

The book describes:

“The path that led her from being a child of white evangelical parents to an NAACP chapter president and respected educator and activist who identifies as black,” according to the description on Amazon. “Along the way, she recounts the deep emotional bond she formed with her four adopted black siblings, the sense of belonging she felt while living in black communities in Jackson, Mississippi, and Washington”.

But wait, there’s more. NY Daily News published some excerpts you may find amusing, including this one about how she went looking for her “inner blackness” at a young age:

“I’d stir the water from the hose into the earth… and make thin, soupy mud, which I would then rub on my hands, arms, feet, and legs,” she writes. “I would pretend to be a dark-skinned princess in the Sahara Desert or one of the Bantu women living in the Congo,” she continues. “Imagining I was a different person living in a different place was one of the few ways… that I could escape the oppressive environment I was raised in.”

SMH @ oppressive environment. Who knew growing up white in Montana could be so oppressive?!

Anybody feel up to reading this or nah?

You guys will recall, it was Dolezal’s mom, Ruthanne Dolezal, who dropped the bomb on her daughter when she spoke to the media June 12, 2005, telling them by telelphone:

“Rachel decided she did not want contact with us, she decided she did not want us to have anything to do with her, as she formed this false identity she separated herself from us and did not want to speak to us”. “Rachel started to distance herself from us around 2007,” added the Montana resident. “We did not match her image, so we were not welcome. Rachel’s father and I are both white, Caucasian, and so is she,” she continued. “But with her artistic skills she can disguise herself to look like any ethnicity, so she’s portrayed herself to be an African American woman,” she alleged.

We’re curious to see how she addresses this. It seems kinda crazy to just walk away from your whole family because they’re not “black” enough, but the descriptions of the book say she struggled with strict and abusive parents and she was molested by her brother. From what we have read, Dolezal says her family was “so poor” she had to wear clothes made from dog fur and she and her brother used butchered chicken heads in place of baseballs.

Hmmmmmmmm do you think she’s telling the truth? It’s not like she hasn’t lied before.

Oh wait, one more priceless excerpt. This one is about her period of “liberation” after separating from her husband:

“I was a Black-Is-Beautiful, Black liberation movement, fully conscious, woke soul sista,” she writes. “Finally allowed to blossom, I blossomed fast.”

Deep! Okay woke sista. This isht is SCARY AF.

Hit the flip for some photos.