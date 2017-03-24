For Your Viewing Pleasure: Ashley Graham Flosses Her Funbags In New Swimsuit Line

👙👙👙#ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Ashley Graham Shared A Series Of Shots Showing Off Her New Swimsuit Line

Ashley Graham is definitely getting that shmoney! The plus sized model showed off some of her latest line with Swimsuits For All on Instagram, revealing all kinds of cleavage and stuffs. You likey? Swimusits For All is known for making swimwear for woman of all shapes and sizes. Gabi Fresh also has a line with them. Remember the FatKini?

My next swim collection drops in May!!!! @swimsuitsforall A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

That bawwwwwdy is getting bank! Ashley shared a couple different looks. Which of her suits would you wear? We hear some people say they love Ashley Graham while others don’t think she’s the best example of plus size beauty. Which, if any, models or celebs have helped most with your body confidence? We love us some Gabi Fresh and Tabria Majors!

For the ladies on the curvier side — do you prefer to rock a bikini, a tankini or a one piece suit?