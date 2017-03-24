Sinqua Walls AKA Shawn From ‘Power’ Grew A Beard & Panties Are Melting

- By Bossip Staff
For the ladies…

Sinqua Walls Photos

THIS is Sinqua Walls.

You know him, right? He played Shawn on Starz’ “Power” until….

Family in the house!!!! New Ep. 2nite! East Coast Get Ready, West Coast Get Ready🎬📺 #powertv #Starz

A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

WELL, you know what happened.

Shawn—excuse us, SINQUA is usually fresh-faced and sans facial hair.

This Face Means, Tomorrow, I'm taking Over!! #sinquajjjtakeover @justjaredjr @justjared 😏

A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

But recently, the 31-year-old who stars in VH1’s “The Breaks” has been getting his grown man on with this touchable tuft of hair on his face.

My official #beardgang Application @vh1 #thebreaks #tca

A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

GOOD GAWD.

Panties are now melting…

and drawls are being destroyed.

Hiiiiiiiiii Sinqua witcho fine azz…

What do YOU think about Sinqua Walls’ new beard???

Talking About #thebreaks @vh1…Thanks For Having Me @fox5ny 🎥🎥 (Full Link in Bio)

A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

More panty melting goodness on the flip.

On My Way to @Vh1 to take over Instagram for 2nites Episode of #THEBREAKS 😏👌🏿🎬

A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

When You've been sitting on the Run Way for 2hrs….😶🙅🏾‍♂️🛫#holidays

A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

If only I had a British Accent.. 🤔 @vh1 #prada #thebreaks

A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

|Somewhere Between I Want It & I Got It| @levis #TheBreaks @vh1

A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

Talking About #90s @complex Thank You for the Hospitality. @vh1 #thebreaks 📺📺

A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

|Gatsby X Nite|. @prada #thebreaks #prada 🍸

A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

    "Got A Couple Red Stunna's….Call'em Road Runna's…!!!" @markwilkins22 @finishline #sundayfunday @mrbrando3 🙏🏾😎

    A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

    #TBT Christmas Green 🎄🎉#republicholiday #absolutnights #googlehome

    A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

    Waiting on #thebreaks @vh1 9p EST/PT

    A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on

    Categories: For the Ladies, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

