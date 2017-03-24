Sinqua Walls AKA Shawn From ‘Power’ Grew A Beard & Panties Are Melting

For the ladies…

Sinqua Walls Photos

THIS is Sinqua Walls.



You know him, right? He played Shawn on Starz’ “Power” until….

Family in the house!!!! New Ep. 2nite! East Coast Get Ready, West Coast Get Ready🎬📺 #powertv #Starz A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on Jul 11, 2015 at 12:50pm PDT

WELL, you know what happened.

Shawn—excuse us, SINQUA is usually fresh-faced and sans facial hair.

This Face Means, Tomorrow, I'm taking Over!! #sinquajjjtakeover @justjaredjr @justjared 😏 A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on Oct 26, 2015 at 4:33pm PDT

But recently, the 31-year-old who stars in VH1’s “The Breaks” has been getting his grown man on with this touchable tuft of hair on his face.

My official #beardgang Application @vh1 #thebreaks #tca A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

GOOD GAWD.

Panties are now melting…



and drawls are being destroyed.



Hiiiiiiiiii Sinqua witcho fine azz…

What do YOU think about Sinqua Walls’ new beard???

Talking About #thebreaks @vh1…Thanks For Having Me @fox5ny 🎥🎥 (Full Link in Bio) A post shared by Sinqua Walls (@therealsinquawalls) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

More panty melting goodness on the flip.

