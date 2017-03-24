Put On Blast: Charles Barkley Exposes Michael Jordan’s Gambling Habit, Betting $300,000 On Golf Shots [Video]

Charles Barkley Puts Michael Jordan’s Gambling Habits On Blast

No wonder Michael Jordan isn’t his friend anymore. He talks to cotdamn much.

Charles Barkley appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” and got to runnin’ his mouth about how he and MJ used to play golf and gamble. Charles maintains that he would only put “a couple hundred dollars” on a given hole, Mike was a little bit more…aggressive with his competitive cash.

Barkley says he witnessed Jordan play rounds of golf for $100,000, even betting $300,000 on ONE HOLE!

You gotta hear these stories…

With “friends” like this…

