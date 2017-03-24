Cory Booker Asking Mindy Kaling Out On Twitter Is The Most Interesting Thing You’ll See Today

Not only is Twitter a place where you can share the mundanities of everyday life, get things, big and small, trending, and for many, a space where individuals gather their news, but it’s also a social media platform where possible love connections can be made. While you were at work yesterday, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, 47, tried to shoot his shot with writer and comedian Mindy Kaling, 37. It all started when Booker caught wind of a joke made on her Hulu series, The Mindy Project, about the city of Newark, where Booker previously served as mayor.

Americans Die With An Average Debt Of $62,000

It’s stressful living with debt, but imagine dying with a debt of $62,000? According to a new survey, that’s exactly how much Americans are leaving behind, on average, when they pass.

“In fact, 73 percent of consumers had outstanding debt when they were reported as dead, according to December 2016 data provided to Credit.com by credit bureau Experian. Those consumers carried an average total balance of $61,554, including mortgage debt. Without home loans, the average balance was $12,875,” reported USA Today. Experian’s FileOne database, which includes 220 million consumers, was used to determine the debt.

When breaking down the numbers, among the 73 percent of consumers who died having debt, about 68 percent still had credit card balances; 37 percent had mortgage debt; 25 percent had auto loans; 12 percent still owed personal loans; and 6 percent had outstanding student loans. “These were the average unpaid balances: credit cards, $4,531; auto loans, $17,111; personal loans, $14,793; and student loans, $25,391,” reported USA Today.

Watch The Trailer For J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only HBO Documentary [VIDEO]

J. Cole is dropping another project with HBO. This time it’s a documentary to go along with his 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only.

The surprise album hasn’t released any official music videos, but this documentary should do the trick. Entertainment Weekly reports the film adaptation of 4 Your Eyez Only will follow Cole as he visits various impoverished communities in cities including Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Atlanta, Georgia and Ferguson, Missouri. Cole will also visit his hometown Fayetteville, North Carolina as well as his father’s hometown Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Similar to the Eyez documentary that dropped with the album, this version will also feature musical performances. Topics expected to be covered will include the struggle for viable housing, voting laws for felons and integration.

This will be the second time Cole has made a documentary with HBO. The first, J. Cole Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming followed him as he was on tour. Speaking of which, the 4 Your Eyez Only tour kicks off soon.

