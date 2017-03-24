Lawsuits: Sony Wants Tamar Braxton’s Hubby Vincent Herbert To Pay Up, $3.4 Million 

Sony Sues Vincent Herbert For $3.4 Million Dollars

Vince Herbert is in a bit of legal trouble and owes a nice amount of cash to Sony records, according to The Jasmine Brand. The site claims that Vincent’s company Streamline Records, made a deal with Sony, worth $5 Million. In exchange, the music executive would bring in 5 profitable artists to the company, to recoup their investment in payments through Interscope.

The deal allegedly stated Herbert had to produce 2 new artists per year. The first artist Vince brought under the new deal was his wife Tamar Braxton. Tamar received a total of $1 million to record her first album. He was also named the Executive Vice President of A&R and was paid $100k salary.

Fast forward to October 2015, Herbert allegedly notified Interscope to stop payments to Sony, which resulted in Herbert being paid monies owed to Sony. The label has only been paid $1,528,315 from the $5 million advance. Sony filed suit demanding Herbert return the remaining $3,471,685 owed.

Dang Vince. Pay Yo Bills.