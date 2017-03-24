WELP! Kevin Gates Moseys On Back To Jail, Minutes﻿ After Being Released Today﻿

Kevin Gates Returned To Prison On Release Day

Today, rapper Kevin Gates was set to finish serving his 6 month sentence for assaulting a fan back in 2015. Gates was charged after video emerged of the young fan being kicked in the face by Gates spread around social media. After a short series of court appearances, the rapper was found guilty of assaulting the fan and sentenced to 6 months, behind bars. Today Gates gathered himself to be processed out of the pin, a whole month early for good behavior– but, not so fast.

According to TMZ sources, while police were processing the rapper out of the pin, they found an outstanding weapons warrant under his name, making him about face to his cell. Gates has a hearing today about the warrant, it is unclear what will happen next.

Yikes!That’s gotta suck. This guy must have all types of bad karma.