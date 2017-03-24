19-Year-Old Genius Graduating From Clark Atlanta University Two Years Early



Black boy magic!

Ronald McCullough Jr. Graduating From Clark Atlanta University Early

A 19-year-old whose been hailed all his life as a child genius is graduating college early. Ronald McCullough Jr.,19, will be graduating from Clark Atlanta University two full years ahead of his classmates, according toFox 5 Atlanta.

The teen who started school at age 16 will graduate with honors with a B.A. in biology on May 22nd.

“I would not consider myself a genius,” McCullough said in a statement released by Clark Atlanta. “I was placed in a setting for my love of learning to manifest. Much was expected of me and there was little room for disappointment.”

McCullough has big plans after graduation. The aspiring astronaut will attend North Carolina A&T and enroll in their biological and agricultural engineering program.

During his time at CAU Ronald was part of the school’s Isabella T. Jenkins Honors and Scholars Program.

Congrats to this positive black boy, spreading joy!