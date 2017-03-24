Get Lifted: John Legend Robbed For Over $30,000 When Luggage Thief Ganked Him At Airport

John Legend’s Luggage Worth $30,000 Was Stolen From JFK Airport In NYC

Yesterday, someone put their hands on John Legend’s bags without getting the green light…

According to a TMZ report, Legend arrived in NYC where he was greeted by a Delta employee, a forgetful one. The greeter accidentally left John-John’s bag on the luggage cart and someone swiped it.

Inside the bag was a pair of Cartier Panther cufflinks worth an estimated $30,000. There was also $500 worth of clothes and a $500 pair of glasses.

Luckily for John, the cops were able to review the security cameras and find the person who took the bag. He was no ordinary people, the man was a livery driver, one with an extensive shady history according to the NYPD. Cops say its unclear whether or not the man knew he was stealing John’s luggage.

John’s bodyguard, Chrissy Teigen, was probably PISSED.

Image via WENN