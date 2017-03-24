“We Pulled It”: A Defeated Donald Trump Does Away With Obamacare Repeal Bill, Couldn’t Rally Votes

Donald Trump’s Obamacare-Repealing Healthcare Bill Pulled From House Vote

SAD! Well, not really.

The Obamacare-repealing healthcare bill that Donald Trump PROMISED his stanbase during campaign season is no more. The orange FANTA President had to hug his “L” today when neither he, nor House Speaker Paul Ryan, could wrangle up enough Republican votes to get the bill passed.

Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa just spoke to Donald and he said that the bill has been 86’ed:

President Trump just called me. Still on phone.

"We just pulled it," he tells me. — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 24, 2017

Somehow, despite being front-and-center on this disastrous piece of legislation, Don-Don is letting his careless cohort Paul Ryan off the hook:

"I don't blame Paul," Trump tells me — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 24, 2017

It appears that Obamacare as presently constructed will continue to stand for quite some time. Late last night Trump issued an ultimatum that if his bill was not voted on and passed today, he’d step away from the issue as a whole and move on to new matters.

Just one of many broken promises we’re likely to see during this administration.

obamacare when trump pulled the healthcare bill pic.twitter.com/wFvOMsgGl4 — Xavier D'Leau (@XavierDLeau) March 24, 2017

Geppetto trotted his political Pinocchio, Sean Spicer, out this morning to explain their current conundrum. Via ABCNews:

The president has “left everything on the field when it comes to this bill,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said today at an afternoon press briefing, adding that House Speaker Paul Ryan “has done everything he can” to collect votes but “at the end of the day, you can’t force people to vote.”

Guess now your grandma doesn’t have to die due to lack of health insurance. Say thanks to God for President Obama when you hit your knees tonight.

If you’re keeping score at home, this is the second big loss for the safety cone-colored POTUS.

The internet is laughing, flip the page if you want to laugh with them…

Image via WENN/AP