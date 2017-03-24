Angela Simmons Shows Off Adorable Son Sutton… But Is Her Engagement Ring Off For Good?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12

Today was a great day !!!! #Blessed #HappyGal #biggestthinginmyittybittyworld #happy6months Goodnight world 🌎

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Angela Simmons Not Wearing Ring In Photos With Son

Poor Angela Simmons can’t escape the speculation over her love life. The reality star and entrepreneur shared some new precious photos of her son Sutton Jr. and sharp-eyed fans took notice of a certain ringless finger. Folks who follow Angela are well aware her fiancé Sutton hasn’t been posted on her Instagram in several months (over 4) and people are beginning to question if her engagement might be over.

The missing ring is especially noticeable in this video because you can see a closeup of her hands. Regardless, of what her relationship status is right now, we’re loving the mother/son dynamic that Angela has been sharing. Motherhood looks great on her and Sutton Jr. is growing up to be such a handsome little guy.

✨Strong enough to bear the children Then get back to business ✨ #IAmAllWoman #Grinding #OutTheDoor

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Angela is ringless in these shot as well

BTS today @wetv 📸 n 💄: @melissahibbert Hairstylist : @maishaoliver

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

BUT hold tight before jumping to assumptions. Sutton isn’t a big fan of social media and there are plenty of men who prefer to stay out of their significant others’ limelight. As for the ring, it seems like it’s probably not always practical to wear one.

The good news is, shots from her sister Vanessa’s fashion show earlier this week seem to debunk the theory as she’s wearing the ring here.

And we are out ✈️ #my🌎 #MatchingKicks #MyBabyBowleggedLikeHisDaddy lol #Gully

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

And Sutton Sr. also gets a mention in this caption

So what do you think of all the theories? Do you even care to speculate or do you prefer to wait for Angela to reveal her engagement status on her own? She’s preparing for a new season of “Growing Up Hip-Hop” so we’re pretty sure whatever is going on will play out for cameras.

Hit the flip for more photos of Angela and Sutton Jr.!

Instagram

Why does my baby boy think this is so funny lol 😂. #my🌎 #happy6months

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

My little chubby baby is 6 months ! I can't believe how quickly time flies 😩❤️

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Sutton Jr. is six months old!

Mommy ran home to her baby ! Someone is 6 months today 😩 #happyhalfbirthday #my🌎 #PapaTshirt #RunDmc ❤️

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Well Good morning world 👶🏽👋🏾 #MessyMess #my🌎

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Day off to chill with my baby boy #my🌎 #ChillKindOfDay

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

My little papa ❤️😎 #my🌎 #wheredidtimego 😩

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Simmons genes are so strong

    Continue Slideshow

    I'm mommy before everything ✨❤️✨#my🌎 #MommysBabyBoy

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    <!–nextpage–

    Naturally 🌊curvy

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Ring on here as well.

    ✨Vibes✨ Hair vibes @dhairboutique #dhairboutique

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Mommy Cakes looking good

    No place I'd really rather be . #SnowDay #LoveOfMyLife #my🌎 #Snuggles

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Great Morning !! From my little giant @wearelittlegiants 💪🏾

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    This shot of Sutton is our favorite. So cute!

    Hitting reset with my baby boy 👶🏽

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    This one is pretty cute too though!

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Babies, Bangers, Celebrity Seeds

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus