Angela Simmons Shows Off Adorable Son Sutton… But Is Her Engagement Ring Off For Good?
Angela Simmons Not Wearing Ring In Photos With Son
Poor Angela Simmons can’t escape the speculation over her love life. The reality star and entrepreneur shared some new precious photos of her son Sutton Jr. and sharp-eyed fans took notice of a certain ringless finger. Folks who follow Angela are well aware her fiancé Sutton hasn’t been posted on her Instagram in several months (over 4) and people are beginning to question if her engagement might be over.
The missing ring is especially noticeable in this video because you can see a closeup of her hands. Regardless, of what her relationship status is right now, we’re loving the mother/son dynamic that Angela has been sharing. Motherhood looks great on her and Sutton Jr. is growing up to be such a handsome little guy.
Angela is ringless in these shot as well
BUT hold tight before jumping to assumptions. Sutton isn’t a big fan of social media and there are plenty of men who prefer to stay out of their significant others’ limelight. As for the ring, it seems like it’s probably not always practical to wear one.
The good news is, shots from her sister Vanessa’s fashion show earlier this week seem to debunk the theory as she’s wearing the ring here.
And Sutton Sr. also gets a mention in this caption
So what do you think of all the theories? Do you even care to speculate or do you prefer to wait for Angela to reveal her engagement status on her own? She’s preparing for a new season of “Growing Up Hip-Hop” so we’re pretty sure whatever is going on will play out for cameras.
Hit the flip for more photos of Angela and Sutton Jr.!
Sutton Jr. is six months old!
Simmons genes are so strong
Ring on here as well.
Mommy Cakes looking good
This shot of Sutton is our favorite. So cute!
This one is pretty cute too though!