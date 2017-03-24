Angela Simmons Shows Off Adorable Son Sutton… But Is Her Engagement Ring Off For Good?

Today was a great day !!!! #Blessed #HappyGal #biggestthinginmyittybittyworld #happy6months Goodnight world 🌎 A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Angela Simmons Not Wearing Ring In Photos With Son

Poor Angela Simmons can’t escape the speculation over her love life. The reality star and entrepreneur shared some new precious photos of her son Sutton Jr. and sharp-eyed fans took notice of a certain ringless finger. Folks who follow Angela are well aware her fiancé Sutton hasn’t been posted on her Instagram in several months (over 4) and people are beginning to question if her engagement might be over.

My best friend ❤️ I rush home just to put you to bed. You are the best/biggest reward I have ever had. 👶🏽 #my🌎 #MommyHasYourBackForLife 💪🏾 A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

The missing ring is especially noticeable in this video because you can see a closeup of her hands. Regardless, of what her relationship status is right now, we’re loving the mother/son dynamic that Angela has been sharing. Motherhood looks great on her and Sutton Jr. is growing up to be such a handsome little guy.

✨Strong enough to bear the children Then get back to business ✨ #IAmAllWoman #Grinding #OutTheDoor A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Angela is ringless in these shot as well

BTS today @wetv 📸 n 💄: @melissahibbert Hairstylist : @maishaoliver A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

BUT hold tight before jumping to assumptions. Sutton isn’t a big fan of social media and there are plenty of men who prefer to stay out of their significant others’ limelight. As for the ring, it seems like it’s probably not always practical to wear one.

The good news is, shots from her sister Vanessa’s fashion show earlier this week seem to debunk the theory as she’s wearing the ring here.

And we are out ✈️ #my🌎 #MatchingKicks #MyBabyBowleggedLikeHisDaddy lol #Gully A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

And Sutton Sr. also gets a mention in this caption

So what do you think of all the theories? Do you even care to speculate or do you prefer to wait for Angela to reveal her engagement status on her own? She’s preparing for a new season of “Growing Up Hip-Hop” so we’re pretty sure whatever is going on will play out for cameras.

Hit the flip for more photos of Angela and Sutton Jr.!

