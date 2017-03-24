SMH: Racist ﻿Wendy’s Worker Fired After Writing “Ni**er” On Customer’s Receipt

Racist Wendy’s Employees Gets Put On Blast By Florida State Trooper

One Wendy’s employee was kicked to the curb this week, after a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper discovered a disgusting racial slur printed on someones receipt. The trooper walked up to place his order and spotted the receipt laying casually near the register. The trooper immediately asked who was responsible for the derogatory print out. The cashier behind the register took responsibility and spoke to the State trooper about the consequences of his actions. The officer then snapped a photo and sent it to the local news station, News 6.

News 6 contacted the owner of the Wendy’s who released a statement recognizing the racial faux pas and assuring the station that the employee was terminated.

“While this receipt wasn’t directed toward anyone in particular, we take this very seriously and find the language to be offensive and not in line with our values. This was a terrible judgment call by one of our employees, it’s completely unacceptable and we no longer employ this individual.

“