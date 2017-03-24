Epitome Of A Bad Mother: Slizzard Woman Attacks Daughter For Failing To Recite Bible Verse, Arrested﻿

Middleton, Pa Police Dept.

Drunk Mother Assaults Daughter After She Can’t Recite Bible Verses

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after allegedly kicking her daughter out of their home for incorrectly reciting Bible verses and assaulting her. According to Penn Live, the woman brutally assaulted the pre-teen. Police filed child endangerment charges against Rhonda Kemp Shoffner, The victim, who is under the age of 13, told police the assault occurred just after she awoke from a nap in her mother’s home about 3 p.m.

The minor said her mom had been drunk for three days straight, and told her to call multiple family members, police said. When they didn’t answer the calls, Shoffner allegedly ordered her daughter to get on her knees in the bathroom. The victim was scared and pleaded with her mother, according to police in the charging documents.

Police said the victim told her mother, “please don’t hit me. I don’t want to get on my knees.” The victim eventually complied and this is what happened next according to Police.

Shoffner asked her daughter, “What did God tell the man to do with his son?” When the girl said she did not know, her mother said, “God told the man to kill his son.” Instead, the victim said, “God said to forgive his son,” and Shoffner grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into the wall, police said.

Oh, my. Police said the mother asked the same question and did this multiple times until the young girl grabbed a phone, a coat, sneakers and fled down the street. She called her father, who drove her to the police station.