Florida Crazies: Man Arrested For Eating Pancakes In Middle Of The Road



Random ridiculousness…

Florida Man Eats Pancakes In Middle Of Road

A Florida man is facing an obstruction charge after several drivers reported that he was egregiously enjoying a late breakfast in the middle of the street.

According to Florida news station Local 10 Lakeland Police charged 21-year-old Kiaron Thomas for feasting on flapjacks in the middle of a crosswalk. He later admitted that the entire thing was a prank after a video surfaced on Facebook of his shenanigans.

That video now has a whopping 87,000 views and actually shows that Kiaron wasn’t just eating pancakes, he had bacon and eggs to go with his meal.



He’ll have to appear in court in April for his foolery.



Why….are….people….like….this?!

