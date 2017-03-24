Not So Single: Judge Tosses Out Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida’s Divorce Decree, Says Phaedra Effed Up Paperwork On Purpose

Phaedra Parks’ Divorce From Apollo Nida Thrown Out

Looks like Phaedra may have jumped the gun a bit when she declared her divorce dead and gone — and Apollo may have rushed into a new engagement.

According to TMZ, the judge in Phaedra’s divorce trial looked over a few things and ruled that the marriage should actually still stand at this point.

The judge said that the divorce proceeding itself wasn’t actually fair to Apollo. Apparently, Apollo was led to believe that he would be able to attend court dates for the divorce from prison, which was never a possibility in the first place.

Apparently, Apollo was also not notified about the final hearing, nor was he served with documents to let him know that the divorce was finalized.

To top it all off, the judge said he was troubled several things within the divorce paperwork as well, like Phaedra “intentionally misspelling the parties’ names.”

Hmmmm, do you think that Phaedra sabotaged her divorce on purpose?

