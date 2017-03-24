Trey Songz Says Nicki Minaj Disrespected Him, And Wasn’t Doing Isht Before “Bottoms Up” Put Her On [Video]

Remember when Nicki Minaj started spiraling after Remy came for her whole existence…and she managed to get irate at just about everyone BUT Remy? Well Trey had some thoughts about that while appearing on the Breakfast Club this morning. (fast forward to the 22:30 mark)

“Nicki ain’t have sh*t before ‘Bottoms Up.’ She got a single with Sean Garrett. After that, she did ‘Monster’ and then she [blew up]. All before that, it was looks. You was hanging with Wayne. It was the wild girl with wild hair. I love you Nicki. I love you. You came at me wrong. You disrespected me, but I love you…

You’re gonna be petty, I’m gonna be petty, too. What you talking about? You ain’t say nothing to Remy. It took you a week to say something to Remy. She’ll probably be mad about this, but y’all gotta realize I don’t give a f–k about nothing.”