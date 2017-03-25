Jesus Take The Wheel: Parents Accused Of Murdering Special Needs Son, Then Burning Down Home To Cover It Up

Couple Allegedly Kills Special Needs Child, Tries To Cover It Up With House Fire

A stay-at-home mom and an Iraqi war veteran are in custody today, after police found ample evidence that they my have killed their adopted, special needs teen. On March 1, the couple’s home burned to the ground with the boy still inside. At first investigators believed that the fires were caused by a wood stove, the home’s main heat source. But, after an autopsy was performed, it’s been determined that the 16-year-old was allegedly deceased before the blaze, according to the sheriff’s department.

Ernest F. Franklin II, 35, and his 33-year-old wife, Heather Franklin were both charged this past Friday with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and third degree arson. They will be arraigned on their indictments in Chenango County Court at a later date, according to the sheriff’s office. Oh, get this —According the Heather’s Facebook page, she’s pregnant right now with another child. The couple had previously set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds after the fire, it has since been taken down.

Photo Credit: GoFundMe