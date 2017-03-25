August Alsina Offers To Beat Trey Songz’ “Goofy Azz” After Breakfast Club Interview

August Alsina Blasts Trey Songz For Bringing Up Their Old Beef

Trey Songz was just letting it all rip during his Breakfast Club interview on Friday morning.

Trey already went in on Nicki Minaj over their spat back when the Remy diss first dropped. Well apparently, Trey also briefly mentioned having a little bit of beef with fellow crooner August Alsina a few years back:

“August was talking crazy a couple years ago and I ain’t want to fight. I don’t want to fight. I want to get some money…There’s other people who got problems with me that I ain’t even address. I don’t want to fight nobody. That don’t prove nothing.”

August (of course) caught wind of Trey’s statements…and despite the fact that Trey expressly said he didn’t then and doesn’t now want to fight, he offered up the fade regardless:

Touchy, touchy. Wouldn’t the more powerful thing be to be TRULY unbothered by the interview and not address it at all???

Either way, Trey doesn’t seem too bothered by it.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #treysongz #augustalsina #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Splash/WENN